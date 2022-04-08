Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed As Supreme Court Justice: 4 Essential Reads

The phrase “in the historic vote” gets thrown around a lot in journalism – and it’s not always necessary. But shortly after 2 p.m. EDT on April 7, 2022, a Senate roll call confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next US Supreme Court justice – the first black woman to sit on the bench.

Elevating Jackson to the Supreme Court won’t change the ideological structure of the bench—which will continue to split 6-3 in favor of conservative justices.

However, this is an important milestone in the history of the court – 115 Justices in the Supreme Court Since it was founded in 1789, there have been 108 white men.

Race featured in Jackson’s confirmation process; That’s why also tried to define it.judicial philosophy“Things have changed…