Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as the first black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court. american news

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the first black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court in its 233-year history.

After acrimonious questioning from critics, the judge secured a lifetime role in the US Senate by a 53–47 vote.

Judge Jackson, 51, will also be the first former public defender to sit on it Supreme court and the third black judge to sit.

image: Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden

There were only two black justices on the US Supreme Court – both of whom were men – Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

The African-American judge was nominated by US President Joe Biden in February to replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Before joining the bench…