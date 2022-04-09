Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed in Supreme Court, First Black Woman Justice

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the 116th and first black woman to serve on the top US court.

Final votes of 53-47 showed bipartisan support for Jackson, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in appointing the 51-year-old federal judge to a lifetime appointment to the high court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., said before the vote, “It’s a great moment for Judge Jackson, but it’s a big moment for America as we move toward a more perfect union.”

Jackson is President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee. She will replace 83-year-old retired Justice Stephen Breyer, who was confirmed to the bench in 1994.