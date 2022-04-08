Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed in US Supreme Court

The US Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court, making her the first black female justice to join the US Supreme Court in a major victory for President Joe Biden, who supported her nomination. .

The final vote in the upper house of Congress to seal Jackson’s confirmation took place on Thursday afternoon, with 53 senators — including all 50 Democrats and three Republicans — supporting his lifetime appointment to the court, and 47 voting against it.

Jackson, currently a judge on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, will replace outgoing Judge Stephen Breyer, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton and officially ends the court’s term this year. will retire.

