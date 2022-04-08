Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to bench by US Supreme Court

Washington: History has been created in the US Supreme Court with the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman in the bench.

After days of bitterly divided Senate confirmation hearings, President Joe Biden’s chosen candidate was confirmed with a final vote of 53 to 47, mostly along partisan lines.

President Joe Biden congratulates Supreme Court nominee Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as he watches the Senate vote on his confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday.

Despite being one of the most highly certified jurists to be nominated to the Supreme Court, only three Republicans joined Democrats on Friday (AEST) to support Jackson’s appointment: Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney.

narrow vote…