Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirms First African-American Justice in Supreme Court

The US Senate went ahead with the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, of which she would be the first black magistrate.

All elected representatives of the Democratic Party and three moderate Republican senators voted to bring this illustrious 51-year-old lawyer to the temple of American law.

The magistrate was chosen in late February by Democratic President Joe Biden, who during his campaign promised to appoint a black woman to the supreme judicial institution for the first time.


