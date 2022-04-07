Ketanji Brown Jackson Creates History as First Black Woman Justice on US Supreme Court – National

In a historic vote on Thursday, the US Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice, taking her place as the first black woman on the high court.

The 51-year-old is the third black judge after federal appeals court judges Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman to hold that position.

She joins two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of the 6-3 conservative court. Justice Amy Connie Barrett sits at the other end of the bench, with four of the nine judges now women for the first time in history.

Joe Biden, a veteran of the more bipartisan Senate, said…