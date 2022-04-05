Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed this week after bipartisan procedural voting Monday

After being voted 11-11 by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a vote to break the deadlock and send his nomination to the floor. Each Democrat and three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted in favor of Jackson.

Senate Republicans and Democratic leaders agree that Jackson is a worthy candidate, but nearly all GOP senators are expected to oppose him. Jackson, 51, sits on D.C.’s federal appellate court and was considered the frontrunner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breuer announced his retirement. Jackson previously worked for Breyer as a clerk, a federal public defender, an attorney in private practice, a federal district court judge, and a member of the US…