Ketanji Brown Jackson reaches Supreme Court on ‘Hope Day’

US President Joe Biden said the appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court represented a “moment of real change in American history”.

Speaking at a ceremony at the White House to mark her appointment, she said she would face verbal abuse and “the most baseless, unfounded allegations” during her confirmation hearings to become a member of the court, but she added that the character and Honesty was shown.

Judge Jackson said she would rule the Supreme Court independently and “without fear or favour.”

