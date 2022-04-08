Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Joe Biden, speaks after she was nominated for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2022.

Ketanji Brown Jackson: US Senate votes to confirm judge in top court

The US Supreme Court is to induct a black woman justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate inducted Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson into a nine-member bench.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal his appointment by a vote of 53 to 47.

The appointment of Justice Jackson fulfills President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to bring a black woman to court.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer called it a “happy day” for America.

The vote was overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to hold office.

Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom he was once a clerk, upon his retirement in June.

