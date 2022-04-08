Ketanji Brown Jackson: US Senate votes to confirm judge in top court

The US Supreme Court is to induct a black woman justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate inducted Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson into a nine-member bench.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal his appointment by a vote of 53 to 47.

The appointment of Justice Jackson fulfills President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to bring a black woman to court.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer called it a “happy day” for America.

The vote was overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to hold office.

Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom he was once a clerk, upon his retirement in June.

