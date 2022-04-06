Kevin De Bruyne gives Man City first blood against Atletico in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola shed first blood in his managerial chess match with Diego Simeone, 80 seconds after his second-half substitute Phil Foden scored the only goal of the first leg of this quarter-final.

It was also England’s first touch of the evening as he paced at great speed through three converging defenders and slid the ball for Kevin de Bruyne to convert from six yards.

And, with that, the Champions League tie tilted slightly in Guardiola’s favor, although recent history, and the way the Spanish pulled the sting out of this tie for so long, means it is far from over.

The first half was an exceptional performance that impressed Atletico and the renegade Simeone. Short on entertainment, devoid of a shot at target, but a textbook example…