Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Atletico Madrid Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Kevin de Bruyne scored the lone goal to guide Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

After 70 minutes of hard work, City eventually found their way through Atletico’s tough rearguard, helped by Phil Foden’s vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne ran to fire a low shot from a tight angle.

“We knew it was going to be very difficult to create some opportunities,” De Bruyne said. “The first half was tough, but we gave nothing and got some chances in the second half. It was good that we took one.”

In the second quarterfinal first leg of the night, six-time European champions Liverpool won 3-1…