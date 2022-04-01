Kevin Durant gives update on ankle injury

In a scary drama at the end of Thursday night’s thriller between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Nets star Kevin Durant hurt his ankle in a three-point attempt. Being undercut on the play, having received three free-throws, Durant briefly stayed on the ground before proceeding and hitting his free-throw. After the game, he gave an update on his ankle.

Asked if he will miss any time, Durant said, “No, I am fine. It hurts a little, but you know how it goes.” On the play itself, Durant said, “When I’m trying to play basketball, two players in a row go down on me.” Durant’s frustration is warranted, as the NBA has often been inconsistent with his enforcement of “landing space”.

