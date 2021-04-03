“Kevin Durant has a screw loose when he deals with people on social media”: Skip Bayless chastizes the Nets superstar for rowing with Michael Rappaport | The SportsRush

Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for his coarse exchange with Michael Rappaport. He got flamed for it by Skip Bayless on Twitter.

Rapaport posted a couple of screenshots of KD going absolutely berserk on his Instagram DMs a couple of days ago. He obviously picked and chose what to post. Durant comes off looking like a real piece of work in these texts that apparently date back to December.

On Friday, Durant said that he was apologetic that fans and the public saw the profanity-ridden back-and-forth:

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me. But hopefully, I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Skip Bayless slams Kevin Durant for being in his feelings too often

Skip Bayless normally throws his weight behind KD whenever he gets the chance. Even on this particular occasion, Skip chose to start by conferring him the title of the ‘best player on the planet’ – something he does every morning on his talk show:

“Kevin Durant is the Best Player on the Planet. But when it comes to dealing with the media & social media, he has a screw loose. He’s the thinnest-skinned superstar ever. Yet there’s no reason to be. He’s Kevin Freakin Durant. He should be above psycho feuds and burner accounts.”

Bayless has often had Rapaport as a guest on his FS1 show, so they share something of a personal and professional relationship. He could have gone on an epic rant like he does with all things LeBron. But then again, that wouldn’t fit his long-term play of undermining James’s legacy.