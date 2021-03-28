LATEST

“Kevin Durant has played on more stacked teams than LeBron James”: The Nets star has teamed up with more All-Stars than the Lakers superstar in the past 7 years | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Kevin Durant has played on more stacked teams than LeBron James": The Nets star has teamed up with more All-Stars than the Lakers superstar in the past 7 years

LeBron James may have changed player movement in the NBA forever. But he’d be lucky to get to play with the players that Kevin Durant has.

LeBron James changed free agency forever in the summer of 2010 by ganging up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. The three of them made it to 4 straight NBA Finals, winning 2 of those.

At the time, hate for LeBron was at an absolute peak. You could argue that it was even worse than what Kevin Durant has experienced over the past 5 years or so. James embraced the role of the villain around halfway through his time in Miami to great effect.

Also Read: “Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets have championship potential”: Stephen A Smith tips Denver to make a championship run with no pressure of expectations this year

LeBron’s 2016 redemption story won him back the vast majority of fans who’d turned on him in 2010. With the villain vacuum having barely been created, Kevin Durant stepped in effortlessly into that role.

We now take a look at the supporting cast that Kevin Durant has enjoyed since 2014.

Kevin Durant has played with better teammates than LeBron James since 2014

James went back to Cleveland to win his OG franchise a ring in 2014. He found that while the team did have upside, it wasn’t suited to his pursuit of further championship success. His arrival ushered in a Kevin Love trade by the Cavs.

He then tried several times to add more veterans to his supporting cast, with varying results. The likes of Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver signed on for the prospect of a ring. But most of the players he got were role players, not bonafide superstars.

On the other hand, KD has gone from strength to strength in terms of rosters. He had Russ and Ibaka on his squad in 2014, and he left them to go and play for the Warriors. KD’s Warriors are arguably the most talented NBA rosters of all time.

Also Read: “Thanos, or maybe Jesus?”: Enes Kanter makes his predictions for who the Brooklyn Nets may sign with their final roster spot

KD went to play with an MVP, the greatest 3-and-D specialist of the 21st century and a DPOY. After 3 seasons and 3 Finals appearances in the Bay Area, the Slim Reaper then teamed up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Now the Nets have added James Harden to their starting lineup and LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin to their rotation. The odds are as stacked for the Nets as possible. The burden now falls squarely on KD’s shoulders to win a 3rd NBA championship.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x