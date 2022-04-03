Kevin Durant: “I’m mad at the loss”

Atlanta Hawks Point guard Trey Young scored 36 points as his team surpassed Kevin Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold the Brooklyn Nets to a 122-115 victory for their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday night.

After the game, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he doesn’t see last night’s loss as more deflation despite his 55 points: “I’m not even worried about it. I’m just mad at the loss.”

Kevin Durant explains how he saw the free throw disparity last night: “It’s not the referee’s reason. It’s the reason we…