“Kevin Durant is not afraid of LeBron James”: Skip Bayless invalidates Bronny James’ opinion that the Nets stacked the deck to beat the Lakers | The SportsRush

"Kevin Durant is not afraid of LeBron James": Skip Bayless invalidates Bronny James' opinion that the Nets stacked the deck to beat the Lakers

Skip Bayless believes that the Brooklyn Nets forming a superteam has nothing to do with LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers took a while after the retirement of the late great Kobe Bryant to get good again. But, after bringing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and a few other complementary pieces, the franchise is one of the best in the NBA again.

The unfortunate part of being one of the best though is that many other teams are going to do their best to beat you. And for the Brooklyn Nets so far, the answer has been to stack their roster with every offensive weapon available.

Also Read: Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis’ statement on the We Believe Warriors against the KD-era Warriors

The Nets may not have LeBron James in mind, but it is the popular opinion in the NBA community that this is the case. But it seems popular NBA analyst Skip Bayless’s beliefs point in the complete other direction.

Skip Bayless passionately argues that the Brooklyn Nets don’t care about LeBron James

Skip Bayless is no stranger to a hot take. In fact, many people would argue that the analyst has built his career on them. And recently, on his show ‘Undisputed’, he delivered yet another one:

“Trust me. All they are doing in Brooklyn is trying to win a championship. It’s not about LeBron, it’s about them! Them and them only.”

Bayless continued on the topic.

“That is the biggest bunch of hoowie I’ve ever heard. Trust me, Kevin Durant is not afraid of LeBron James. He had the guts to go join the superteam in Golden State that desperately needed him…He went into LeBron’s house and hit back-to-back three’s in the NBA finals and took the game over.”

Also Read: Andre Drummond responds to 10-year-old tweet about him wanting to play with LeBron James going viral after he signs with the Lakers

It is an interesting opinion, to say the least about LeBron James and Kevin Durant. And no matter if it is true or not, their potential matchup in the NBA finals is enough to get any fan exhilarated.

