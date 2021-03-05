“Kevin Durant, It’s Over”: Giannis Antetokonampo disliked the Nets superstar’s All-Star team after learning Team Lebron’s initial five. sport

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent warning shots to Kevin Durant after taking a look at Team LeBron and his roster for the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game is one of the funniest events in the league. It is a very talented game to watch the current best players of the league play together and go against each other.

Like all previous years, this year’s All-Star Draft managed to entertain us. Two captains – LeBron James and Kevin Durant, gathered their respective teams, selecting stars from the player pool.

GM LeBron James succeeded in drafting back-to-back MVPs, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokompompo. He was also able to draft other megastars such as Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic and Luca Donsik.

When Greek Freak found out that he would play on Team Lebron with his talented five starts, he said the competition was over before it even started. Giannis optimistically said:

“It’s over, guys.” Me, Lebron, Luca, Jokic and Steph. Man, this is a good start. “

‘LeBron has never lost an All-Star game since he was elected captain of the All-Star team.

Ever since the concept of Eastern All-Stars competing Western All-Stars changed to captain when he selected his team, LeBron James was made the captain of the team for all four years.

Historically, King James has an advantage over Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game. All three previous editions of the All-Star Game with LeBron as captain, he did not lose a single event. There is no denying his basketball skills at all. But the fact that LeBron is assembling game-winning teams for the last three editions of the event makes us appreciate his great player skills.

Team LeBron and Team Durant are set. Who did you get? pic.twitter.com/mw3nykmji0 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2021

Taking no credit from Team Durant, they have some big megastars who can help them win the game. Nevertheless, as always, the All-Star Game is expected to be a highly entertaining and competitive matchup between the league’s current best players.