LATEST

Kevin Durant: Kevin Durant fined $50,000 by NBA for ‘derogatory’ social media spat | Off the field News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kevin Durant: Kevin Durant fined $50,000 by NBA for 'derogatory' social media spat | Off the field News - Times of India » todayssnews
THE ANGELS: Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday over a slew of expletive-laden social media messages including misogynistic and homophobic language.
The league said in a statement the Brooklyn Nets forward was fined for “using offensive and derogatory language on social media”, noting that Durant, who had apologised for his remarks, had “acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”
The 32-year-old superstar said late on Thursday he was sorry that the messages — part of an angry private exchange with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport — had emerged in the public domain.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant told reporters.
“That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”
Durant lashed out at Rapaport in a series of direct messages sent via Instagram after the actor had criticized the former NBA Most Valuable Player’s conduct during a post-game television interview last December.
“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 (Durant) would be among them,” Rapaport wrote in a Twitter post containing multiple screenshots of the messages.
“The Snake himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight.”

In 2011, the late Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur towards referee Bennie Adams.
Durant, meanwhile, said Thursday he is close to a return to action after several weeks on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring strain against Golden State in mid-February.
“I’m progressing pretty well,” Durant said. “Looking forward to being out there with my teammates pretty soon.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top