Kevin Durant leads the Nets as the big favorite

The NBA regular season ended on Sunday night with a 15-game slate. Earning the luxury of resting this week, twelve teams advance to the NBA playoffs, while another eight will compete for the Final Four spots as part of a play-in tournament. The Beaters are more than happy to move on from the lineup variance that has plagued us throughout the season and focus on incapacitating the best versions of each team.

The market continues to show confidence that the Nets will be able to score a run on the NBA title, despite having earned it the hard way. Brooklyn has the third best odds at +700. With the win against Cleveland, the Nets placed seventh seed and drew Boston advancing to the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics have been the most influential team in the league since the All-Star…