“Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust”: Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets’ superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game | The SportsRush

"Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust": Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets' superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game

"Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust": Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets' superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game

Skip Bayless hasn’t been shy at declaring Kevin Durant as the best player in the world. He got another opportunity with his return game yesterday.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. At a record of 36-16, they are comfortably a top-2 seed if they finish the season in this fashion.

Kevin Durant has missed 23 straight games due to a hamstring concern over the past 2 months. But he showed virtually no signs of rust in his return game. KD netted all 5 of his shots from the field, and all 5 of his free throws.

The game was kind of up for grabs before KD came off the bench. It was curtains, however, once he started dicing up the leaky Pelicans defense at ease. Durant finished with nightly stats of 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a breezy performance that will allay most people’s concerns about his health.

Skip Bayless praises Kevin Durant for his performance in his comeback game

As KD’s introduction blew the game wide open, the Nets finished the game with a 139-111 win. All 5 of the Nets’ starters shot 50% or above, while KD was obviously 100% from the field.

Bayless stated correctly that KD had shown virtually no signs of rust. He went on to talk about how the game came so easily to the Slim Reaper. And Bayless obviously declared Kevin Durant to be the best player in the world, right off the bat.

The Nets look more and more of overwhelming favorites as the season passes on more and more.

