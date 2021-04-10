Kevin Durant pays homage to the Splash brothers while praising Joe Harris: “Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooter I’ve played with, but Joey is getting there” | The SportsRush

Kevin Durant went to the Golden State Warriors because of their beautiful offense. But the shooting of Steph and Klay certainly a factor.

KD broke the league in 2016 when he signed with the Warriors as a 3-season free agent. His presence made the team practically unbeatable in a playoff series if fully fit. And so it turned out for 3 postseasons.

The closest that any team could get to beating the Warriors was in 2018, when the Rockets held a 3-2 lead and homecourt advantage in the Western Conference Finals. But the loss of Chris Paul meant they couldn’t close the deal on the juggernauts.

The Warriors split with KD in the summer of 2019, but not before demonstrating the greatest offense in league history. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made life hella easy for the Slim Reaper, and he acknowledged this today.

Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) spoke on Twitter Spaces with @bansky. Nic Claxton’s ceiling: “The sky is the limit. He could be how good as he wants to be.” “Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooters I’ve played with. Joe Harris is definitely right up there, getting there.” – Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 9, 2021

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman, any more tattoos and you’re out of the NBA”: When the Bulls legend got a new tattoo out of spite from a David Stern dictate

Kevin Durant gives Joe Harris heady praise, compares him to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Slim Reaper came back to action in practically flawless fashion this week. He netted 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 5/5 from the free throw line.

His presence was the difference between a close game for the Nets and a 28-point blowout. It was a complete performance by the Nets as everyone shot 50% from the field or better, save for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Joe Harris was also on target that night, as he has been for most of the season. Harris is one of the leaders in 3-point shooting this season and will finish the year with the most accurate high-volume shooting season of all time if he continues at this pace.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, but LeBron is the greatest player of all time”: When Scottie Pippen sided with the Lakers star in the GOAT debate

KD acknowledged this ahead of the Nets’ upcoming game against the Lakers:

“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooters I’ve played with. Joe Harris is definitely right up there, getting there.”