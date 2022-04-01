Kevin Durant says the Golden State Warriors should retire their jerseys

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. As such, he believes that both the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder should retire their jerseys.

In an interview with The Ringer, Durant gave his candid views about the Warriors retiring from his jersey.

“OKC has to retire my jersey,” Durant said. “It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. It’s the same with Golden State.”

Durant may have had an ugly end with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he remains one of their greatest players in franchise history. He was a 7x All-Star, 5x All-NBA First Team, 4x Scoring Champion and 1x NBA MVP for the Thunder. He did it all during his time with the Thunder.

Even though Kevin Durant wasn’t with the Golden State Warriors as long as he was with the Thunder, he was…