Kevin Durant says Warriors and Thunder will have to retire their jerseys: ‘It wouldn’t have been good for the game if they didn’t’

Kevin Durant is trying to build a legacy with the Brooklyn Nets, a franchise that has never won a championship. But Durant’s legacy is already secure in two other franchises and throughout NBA history.
Durant never won a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he made them to the finals and four conference finals and left him as the greatest player in franchise history, even if you refer to the Seattle SuperSonics as part of that picture. be willing to participate.
Please check the opt-in box…
Read Full News