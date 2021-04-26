LATEST

Kevin Durant stars on and off the court for Nets

Kevin Durant stars on and off the court for Nets

Elsewhere, Steph Curry added one other milestone to his unbelievable profession.

Kevin Durant impressed on his newest return from harm because the Brooklyn Nets obtained the higher of the Phoenix Suns 128-119.

Durant, who sat out the final three video games in his most up-to-date harm setback of the season, scored 33 factors in his 28 minutes of motion.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker top-scored with 36 factors, however the efficiency of Durant and his All-Star team-mate Kyrie Irving (34 factors, 12 assists) secured victory for the NBA’s Japanese Convention leaders in opposition to the group second within the west.

Durant’s evening was rounded off when Two Distant Strangers, a venture on which he and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley served as government producers, gained greatest live-action brief movie on the Oscars on Sunday.

In the meantime, Steph Curry constructed on his historic month to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 117-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry shot seven threes to complete with 37 factors and set an NBA file for three-pointers in a calendar month at 85.

The 2-time MVP additionally produced an necessary block on Richaun Holmes within the dying phases of the sport because the Warriors maintained their battle for a play-off spot.

Atlanta earned a press release victory over Milwaukee because the Hawks toppled the Bucks 111-104.

The loss might show to be the loss of life knell in Milwaukee’s quest to complete first within the Japanese Convention because the Bucks slip to three.5 video games behind Brooklyn.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Boston Celtics 125-104 on the again of Devonte Graham’s 24-point efficiency.

Charlotte went 10-12 from the sector to begin the sport and by no means let up from there as they pulled inside two video games of the Celtics for the sixth spot within the east.

The Memphis Grizzlies held off a late rally to defeat the Portland Path Blazers 120-113.

And the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers each saved their play-off hopes alive with respective wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

