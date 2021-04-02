LATEST

Kevin Durant wanted no part of his Instagram DMs to Michael Rapaport going public: “I’m sorry that people seen the language I used” | The SportsRush

Kevin Durant wanted no part of his Instagram DMs to Michael Rapaport going public: "I'm sorry that people seen the language I used"

Kevin Durant has gained a reputation as the greatest Twitter trash talker in the NBA. But his recent run-in with Michael Rapaport might change that.

KD and Michael Rapaport were reportedly at least cordial friends for a few years before this whole hoopla. The 2-time Finals MVP even got Rapaport seats at the Oracle Arena for a game once.

At the same time, there’s a nagging feeling that Rapaport is using these messages to market himself. The Friends and Prison Break actor is debuting his new podcast and this was a perfect way to increase his visibility.

Kevin Durant speaks out about the whole Michael Rapaport fiasco

On Thursday, Durant said that he was apologetic that fans and the public saw the profanity-ridden back-and-forth:

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me. But hopefully, I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

There’s one issue with how Malika Andrews has phrased KD’s usage of slurs – every one of them is meant to inherently hurt whoever you’re swearing at. They’re necessarily misogynistic, homophobic or inconsiderate of some community or the other.

There is no need to single out which one it is. In fact, if you’re trying to hide which slur Durant used and you throw in ‘misogynistic’, the average reader can easily narrow it down to whichever one it is – defeating the whole purpose of the censorship.

Durant has set his sights on his impending return to the basketball court. In addition to Harden, Kyrie and DeAndre, KD now has Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge to play alongside this time around.

