Kevin Durant wants Thunder, Warriors to retire their jerseys

Kevin Durant would like to see his jersey retired, but not by just one NBA franchise.

Durant is currently playing in his third team in his 14-year career. He played there for nine seasons and was a seven-time All-Star after being drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics (which turned into the Thunder).

The 33-year-old then went to the Warriors, where he played three seasons. He won two rings with Golden State, and he won the NBA Finals MVP in both of those years before joining the Nets.

in an interview with the ringerThe 12-time All-Star said he thinks his jerseys should be retired in Oklahoma City and San Francisco.

“OKC has to retire my jersey,” Durant said. “It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. With that…