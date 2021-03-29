“Kevin Durant would reply if I said I’d beat him at Super Mario”: Nets superstar hilariously engages with NBA fans on Twitter – again | The SportsRush

Kevin Durant responds to hilarious comments made by fans of the NBA community regarding his activity on Twitter and Instagram.

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers of all time. The player has given the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan a run for their money in the goat argument.

But, if the player has one idiosyncracy, it’s his propensity to talk s**t to fans on social media. The player is essentially infamous for responding to fans on opinions he believes to be incorrect.

With Durant acting up on social media once again, a fan-made a fairly funny comment about Kevin Durant and social media. And surprisingly, the player has responded rather sportingly.

As previously mentioned, Kevin Durant is well known to be a bit too sensitive on social media., The superstar has even bit caught having burner accounts on Twitter by fans on multiple occasions.

Recently, the Nets star provided the NBA community with yet another response to fan. But, unlike many of his other rebuttals, this one will bring a chuckle out of anyone who finds it while scrolling down their feed.

pic.twitter.com/RBAxzr0Mgx — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 28, 2021

This is a very sporting response to the fan’s opinion by the Slim Reaper. In the past, he probably could have very easily taken offense to the comment. But, it seems the player has learnt from his previous experiences.

Given how infamous Kevin Durant is for his overly sensitive responses, it really is refreshing to see the player enjoy himself a bit more. And we truly hope that that the player can continue to do so in future interactions with fans of the NBA.

