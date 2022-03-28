Kevin Hart during a surprise walkout welcoming fans to Belfast

Kevin Hart has delighted fans with a quick walkout in the city center in Belfast.

The Philadelphia Funnyman is in the capital of Northern Ireland filming the new Netflix heist comedy Elevator.

Kevin Hart on set during the filming of the robbery comedy Elevator at the Crown Bar in Belfast (Liam McBurney / PA)

He also created excitement during his stay in the area by announcing a last-minute show at The Limelight in the city on Wednesday, tickets for which sold out within hours on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by landing on the floor during an event for comedians at another venue, the Laverys, before landing an intimate gig at The Limelight.

The Crown Bar in Belfast where American comedian Kevin Hart is filming the heist comedy Elevator (Liam McBurney / PA)

