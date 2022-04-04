Kevin Hart enjoys a meal with his family at Belfast City Center Bar

American comedian Kevin Hart has posted some heartwarming pictures of his family enjoying a good meal in Belfast city centre.

The comedian on Saturday shared a few pictures of his family enjoying Guinness and food at the city’s kitchen bar on social media.

He wanted to emphasize that his children are non-alcoholic.

Kevin is currently in Northern Ireland for the new Netflix production Lift which is a comedy heist film directed by F. Gary Gray and screenplayed by Dan Kunka.

He has also staged several stand-up shows in the limelight in Belfast and even surprised comedy fans when he took to the stage at Lavery’s Comedy Club.

Hailed by Forbes as one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians in history, Kevin Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out…