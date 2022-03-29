Kevin Hart shoots new Netflix film in Belfast after announcing second Limelight gig

American comedian Kevin Hart takes to the streets of Belfast to shoot for his new film.

The actor is in Northern Ireland for the new Netflix production Lift which is a comedy heist film directed by F. Gary Gray and screenplayed by Dan Kunka.

The production was taking place outside the landmark Great Victoria Street pub The Crown Liquor Saloon, with Hart walking past the nearby Europa Hotel.

On Monday, Hart also announced that he would return to the limelight on March 30 for another surprise comedy gig — tickets sold out within minutes of its release.

Read more: Kevin Hart surprises fans at Belfast Comedy Club

Hailed by Forbes as one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians in history, Kevin Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out in more than 100 arenas…