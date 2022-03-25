Kevin McCarthy calls on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign Friday, a day after a Nebraska Republican pleaded guilty to multiple charges of lying to the FBI.

“I’m going to discuss it with him today,” McCarthy (R-California) told reporters at the House Republican’s annual retreat in Florida. “I think he had his day in court and I think if he wants to appeal, he can do so as a private citizen.”

“I think out of respect you can let me talk to him today, but I think when someone is convicted, it’s time to resign.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also called for Fortenberry to resign on Friday, saying “no one is above the law.”

“Congressman Fortenberry’s sentence represents a violation of the public …