Kevin McCarthy says he rebuked Madison Cawthorne over ‘Orgie’ story

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke Wednesday for the first time with Representative Madison Cawthorne, R.N.C. who claimed to have used drugs by his partners and invited them to “sexual intercourse”.

McCarthy said he told Cawthorne that “I’ve lost my faith in him” because of the massive claims and “consequences” that could result. He didn’t specify what those results might be.

A source with knowledge of the meeting told NBC News that Cawthorne failed to provide any evidence of the sex and drugs allegations, which angered his colleagues and McCarthy warned him that he had to earn his trust back.

Cawthorne made the allegations during an interview on the podcast last week warrior poet societyWhen asked if he had experience in Washington, DC…