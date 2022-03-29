Kevin McCarthy to speak to Madison Cawthorne on orgy comments

I

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will have a word with new Representative Madison Cawthorne when she commented on a podcast last week that fellow GOP lawmakers said they were portrayed as sex-crazy party animals.

In a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, several Republicans told McCarthy (R-California) about Cawthorne (R-NC)’s claims that some of his colleagues had invited him to orgies and snorted lines of cocaine in front of him. , Politico reported,

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), one of the lawmakers who reportedly rose to speak, said he was being grilled by media members about Cawthorne’s drug use and corruption claims. .

Womack reminds his caucus colleagues that many of them hit the sack at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip…