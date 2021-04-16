LATEST

Kevin Natividad moving past octagon-debut loss ahead of UFC 261

Kevin Natividad moving past octagon-debut loss ahead of UFC 261

Lots has modified for Kevin Natividad since struggling a loss in his octagon debut final October.

In addition to slicing off his signature ponytail, Natividad is seeing a sports activities psychologist. He determined to work on his mentality following a third-round TKO loss to Miles Johns at UFC Struggle Night time 181.

He feels extra assured heading into his second octagon look, assembly fellow bantamweight Danaa Betgerel at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

“I noticed I used to be occupied with the result a lot in my final struggle that I wasn’t current right here,” Natividad mentioned. “For one factor, I really feel much more assured as a result of I do know the fellows I prepare with are good.”

Kevin Natividad, splitting time at Arizona Fight Sports activities and Struggle Prepared MMA

Natividad solely sparred with three totally different fighters earlier than his final struggle, together with his youthful brother, Christian Natividad. The 28-year-old stored his circle small as a COVID-19 precaution.

His authentic octagon debut in opposition to Brian Kelleher in September was canceled as a result of a false-positive coronavirus take a look at.

The Hawaiian is now splitting his time between his homebase at Arizona Fight Sports activities and Struggle Prepared MMA. He isn’t solely sparring with extra individuals, however with the likes of fellow UFC bantamweight Hunter Azure and Bellator bantamweight Henry Corrales.

“All the pieces felt restricted, that it simply didn’t really feel the identical,” Natividad mentioned. “It’s simply been good having totally different coaching companions at a better degree.”

Natividad questioned himself about if he was adequate to compete contained in the octagon following his final defeat. His head coach Trevor Lally advised in search of skilled counseling.

Not the entire periods are optimistic, however Natividad mentioned he’s extra assured shifting forward. With a brand new look, new coaching companions and a brand new mentality, Natividad is keen to get again in there.

“There’s all the time redemption intervals and instances the place you possibly can develop. I simply really feel like I wasn’t going to,” Natividad mentioned. “I’m feeling nice. I’m excited and I can’t wait to get in there already. I’m taking it someday at a time.”

