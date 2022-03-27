Kevin Walters, Brisbane Broncos v Cowboys, Round 3, Adam Reynolds, Kotoni Staggs

Broncos coach Kevin Walters admitted his side got a reality check after losing 38-12 to the Cowboys in the Queensland derby after being blown out of the park in their first loss of 2022.

The Broncos have been miserable in their two wins and have returned to some old bad habits at losses at the hands of the Cowboys, but Walters is still optimistic about the season ahead.

“In the long run I am still very excited about where this team can go this season,” Walters said.

“We got a punch in the face today. We have to respect the punch to the face, but prepare our Dukes against the Warriors next week.