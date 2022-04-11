Kevin’s Weather Forecast | Season

Spring weather returned on mid-Michigan Sunday.

Sunshine helped raise the temperature in the 50s, making it a very happy ending to our weekend after a rather dull and cold start.

Mid-Michigan will be cloudy tonight with scattered rain throughout the night.

Thunder rumble is possible.

Monday morning’s showers will be more isolated later in the day with high temperatures in the low 50s in the north to low 60s in the south.

Keep your umbrella handy as there is a chance of more rain and some thunderstorms from Wednesday to Thursday.

We will remain in the low 60s to 70 Wednesday and early Thursday in the low 60s, before falling through the afternoon behind a cold front.