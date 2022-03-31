Key figure in Quebec maple syrup robbery ordered to pay $9M fine

Canada’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup theft in Quebec must pay a $9.1 million fine.

The Supreme Court of Canada said in a unanimous decision that Richard Valeris would be fined the value of the syrup he stole—not the profit from it.

The court has given Vallieres 10 years to pay the fine, failing which he will face six years in prison.

Vallieres was convicted in 2016 of fraud, smuggling and theft of 9,500 barrels of syrup between 2011 and 2012 from product storage products from the central Quebec warehouse of the province’s maple syrup producers. The stolen syrup was valued at more than $18 million, but Valieres said during his trial that he had sold it for $10 million and a…