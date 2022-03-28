KGF Chapter 2 trailer: Yash and Sanjay Dutt face off in a ‘tale written in blood’

The trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash was finally released on Sunday. The film, which is the second instalment to the 2018 Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1, is scheduled for release on April 14 after multiple delays. It will star Yash in the lead role of Rocky, and will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Also Read| K.G.F star Yash: People need entertainment in cinemas

The trailer was launched at an event attended by Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in Bangalore. The launch event was hosted by Karan Johar. Yash shared the trailer on his Twitter account, with the caption, “The world is my territory!” The tweet included the links of the trailer in multiple languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and…