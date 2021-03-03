ENTERTAINMENT

KGF Star Yash rebirth drama in Tollywood

KGF The fame Fame Is known as the ‘rocking star’ of the Kannada film industry and is widely enjoyed by fans. While Yash is now a national star, his journey to stardom was certainly not a cakewalk.

He is currently busy with his upcoming action drama KGF: Chapter, starring Prashanth Neel. Although KGF Chapter 2 is set for a grand release soon, now another film by Yash Starr is coming to entertain the movie lovers.

Yash starrer Gajakesari, starring S S Krishna, was released in 2014 and now the film is releasing in Telugu on 5 March. Yash is playing a double role in this film. In one role he will be seen as Krishna while in another role, he will make his screen presence as Bahubali. Yash is in an active role in the rebirth drama Gajakesari.

Gajkesari was a blockbuster at the box office and following its success at the domestic box-office, the Yash Starrer was screened in the United States, Singapore, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Hong Kong and London. The film marked Krishna’s first film as a director. The highlight of the film was Yash’s hair extension, the first of its kind in Sandalwood.

