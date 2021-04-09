LATEST

Khabib’s father was in tears watching his son become UFC champ whilst miles away

Avatar
By
Posted on
‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta took the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on just 24 hours’ notice in Brooklyn

Khabib Nurmagomedov finally fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming UFC lightweight champion on this very day back in 2018 against Al Iaquinta.

Yet the one individual who wanted to see ‘The Eagle’ hoist the gold belt aloft more than anyone was miles away in Russia.

‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta took the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on just 24 hours’ notice in Brooklyn

Getty Images – Getty

‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta took the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on just 24 hours’ notice in Brooklyn

‘The Eagle’ claimed a lopsided win, yet his father was not there to celebrate

Getty

‘The Eagle’ claimed a lopsided win, yet his father was not there to celebrate

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov raised his son in the mountains of Dagestan with the shared dream of achieving UFC championship status.

Having amassed a record of 16 wins and no losses, he made the move to the UFC and recorded a further nine wins before he was finally granted a title shot.

However, issues with his father’s visa meant Abdulmanap was forced to watch his son dominate Iaquinta at UFC 223 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn thousands of miles from his home in Dagestan.

Footage obtained from We Love MMA shows the poignant moment when Khabib had the gold belt wrapped around his waist and proceeded to thank his father, who was close to tears.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap (right) always wanted his son to retire undefeated as the best fighter on the planet

Getty – Contributor

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap (right) always wanted his son to retire undefeated as the best fighter on the planet

Khabib would defend his belt just six months later in Las Vegas against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, with the vitriol and anger surrounding the event blurring his incredible achievements somewhat.

Yet there was to be an event where Abdulmanap finally watched his son fight in the UFC in person, with the main event of UFC 242 pitting the lightweight great against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Eagle’ retained his belt yet again with his father in the front row and the two men finally shared a warm embrace in the aftermath of a fight. It was to be the last time they could celebrate in such a manner as Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov tragically lost his life in 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

Yet having helped his son achieve his wildest dreams, his status as an MMA great is well assured.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
785
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
783
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
769
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
743
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
737
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
675
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
626
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
621
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top