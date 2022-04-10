Khamjat Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns in thrilling UFC 273 fight

Rising star Chimaev was facing the biggest challenge of his UFC career against former welterweight title challenger Burns, but the Chechens rose to the occasion.

Khamzat Chimaev remains unbeaten as he overtakes Gilbert Burns in a thrilling match at UFC 273

Chimaev hit a few front kicks and then wasted no time closing the distance as the fight went on. Burns defended well on the ground and landed some good leg kicks after getting back on his feet. ‘Borz’ dropped Burns with a jab and then taunted him at the end of the first round.

Burns attempted a takedown early in the second round but Chimaev was easily dismissed. A right hand…