Khamzat Chimaev casts Gilbert Burns in thriller

Khamzat Chimayev was wowing people in two different weight classes and taking it so easy that after only four fights in the UFC, he became some kind of cult hero.

Yet he had to go 15 minutes on Saturday – and wouldn’t it have been better as a five-rounder? – He only increased his legend. 11th-ranked Chimaev defeated second-placed Gilbert Burns in a battle for the ages on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on the main card of UFC 273.

The hype about Chimaev is certainly very real, as he proved that he is an elite fighter. It was hardly easy, as he was dropped twice in second and consumed a series of hard runs throughout the fight, but he won 29–28 on all three judges’ cards.

“He’s a very tough guy, brother,”…