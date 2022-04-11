Khamzat Chimaev: UFC 273 win vs Gilbert Burns shows his potential

Undefeated welterweight prospect Khamjat Chimaev faced the toughest test of his professional career so far, but he eventually overcame Gilbert Burns in an incredible game at Saturday’s UFC 273 event.

After being hit only once in his first four UFC appearances combined, Chimaev was forced to endure 119 critical strikes from “Durinho,” according to UFCStats.com. He stumbled clearly in the second frame and entered the third round of a competition for the first time in his career.

Still, when it was all over, he found his way out of the cage with a 29-28 win on all three judges’ cards.

To some, Chimaev’s performance served as proof that he isn’t the unbeatable monster that he appeared in his first of four UFC victories, but it should also stand as testament to the…