Khamzat Chimaev wants to be the Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali of MMA

UFC welterweight and middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev says that he desires to be the Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali of combined martial arts.

Chimaev turned heads final 12 months on Battle Island when he made his UFC debut. In his first struggle within the promotion, the Swede completed John Phillips by way of stoppage in a fully flawless efficiency. He then returned to the cage 10 days later and he stopped Rhys McKee. A few month later, Chimaev as soon as once more returned to the cage and he completed veteran Gerald Meerschaert in simply 17 seconds when he one-punch KO’d him. It was an unimaginable begin to what seems to be a tremendous profession within the UFC.

Sadly for Chimaev, after a quick begin contained in the Octagon, he began to get some actually unhealthy luck. A struggle with Leon Edwards fell via in December when the Brit examined optimistic for COVID-19, after which their re-booking in January fell aside when Chimaev himself examined optimistic for the coronavirus. One other re-booking in March as soon as once more fell via resulting from Chimaev’s COVID-19 points, well being points that noticed him contemplating retirement as a result of he was legitimately too sick to coach.

Talking to ESPN lately, Chimaev mentioned that he’s lastly wholesome and able to come again and, in his personal phrases, “smash everyone.” Regardless of his layoff, is extraordinarily assured in his expertise and believes he may be the Tyson or Ali of MMA.

“If you’re sick, you can’t take into consideration [a] struggle. I used to be pondering, ‘One month, sick. Then nonetheless, two months. When am I going to be completed with this s—?’ I’m wholesome now, hungry once more. I need to get again and smash any person and earn cash,” Chimaev mentioned.

“…I solely did [three fights in the UFC]. I didn’t present who I’m. Individuals nonetheless speak, ‘Ah, he beat bulls— guys.’ That makes me [feel] inside someplace — now I’ve to indicate these … individuals who I’m and smash everyone, take my belt. I’m MMA Mike Tyson. MMA Muhammad Ali. I’m going to indicate everyone.”

How far do you assume Khamzat Chimaev can go on this sport?

