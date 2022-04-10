Khamzat Chimayev reveals biggest mistake he made against Gilbert Burns, promises to ‘break someone’ next time

For the first time in his career, Khamzat Chimaev looked weak in a fight after a three-round fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

While the undefeated welterweight eventually went away with a win, Chimaev had to deal with some dangerous moments, and he blamed himself for getting into those positions by ignoring the advice of his coaches.

“I was so excited to have him out,” Chimaev explained at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference. “I was telling everyone all week that I was going to take him out in round one. I tried to get him out. It was wrong for me from the start.

“The guy was tough, I didn’t accept it. From the first second to the last, I tried to finish him. Next time, I’m going to work on being a little smarter. I’m…