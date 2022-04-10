Khamzat Chimayev Vs Gilbert Burns Full Fight Video Highlights

Courtesy of DAZN Watch the Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from Saturday Night Showdown.

Khamzat Chimayev (11-0) made his much-anticipated return to the octagon against Gilbert Burns (20-5) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was a non-title fight.

Watch all the fight highlights below.

For more on Chimaev vs. Burns, check out the live blog from Jed Meshev of MMA Fighting.

round 1

Both men come out in the conservatory and it is for Burns to start on his bike. Chimaev bowls two tees for back to back burns up and then shoots a double. Burns retracts his hips but Chimaev puts him against the fence and puts a few knees on the ground, possibly up to the cup.

Burns is still fighting this takedown but is nowhere close to separation and Chimaev is able to…