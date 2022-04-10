Khamzat Chimayev vs Gilbert Burns; Video, Feedback; Alexander Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombie

Dana White stood up, dollar signs in her eyes, and applauded as the UFC’s newest superstar went to battle, winning Sunday in Jacksonville.
Khamjat Chimaev was never tested in a UFC cage before coming up against Gilbert Burns, the No. 2 ranked contender in the welterweight division.
But inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, he faced his own MMA mortality rate (29–28 x 3), before finally making a unanimous decision.
