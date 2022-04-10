Khamzat Chimayev wins Electrifier vs Gilbert Burns

There are many good battles and some great battles. But Khamzat Chimayev vs Gilbert Burns? He was a rare caliber.

At UFC 273, Chimaev (11–0 MMA, 5–0 UFC) defeated Burns (20–5 MMA, 13–5 UFC) via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28). . , all-action thriller. The welterweight match was part of the pay-per-view main card at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The first round played out as many of Chimaev’s fights have happened in the past. He quickly took the fight to canvas. But unlike many of his other UFC foes, Burns was able to use his melee blows to get back on his feet. Once there, Burns had some success with his boxing. However, Chimaev suffered a major blow that dropped Burns in the final round and broke the Brazilian head wide. burns…