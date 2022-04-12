khargone: Khargone violence: 50 homes and shops of riot accused razed, 84 arrested | Bhopal News

KHARGONE/BARWANI: Bulldozers and JCB machines rumbled through curfew-hit Khargone and Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, demolishing more than 50 homes and shops of those accused of involvement in rioting on Ram Navami.At least 27 people, including Khargone SP Siddhartha Chaudhary and five other cops, were injured in the violence. Shot below the knee, the SP is recovering in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was injured in the rioting, is on ventilator.Administrative action was swift, spurred on by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vow of a tough crackdown to “set an example” as a deterrent to rioters.Home minister Narottam Mishra warned that the houses from where stones were pelted “would be turned to stones”.“The incident at Khargone on Ram Navami is unfortunate. There is no…